Australia Poised to Recognize Palestinian State

Australia is preparing to acknowledge a Palestinian state as soon as this Monday, aligning with recent decisions by France, Britain, and Canada, as per the Sydney Morning Herald.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected to finalize this decision after a scheduled cabinet meeting, according to unnamed sources from SMH. Requests for comments from Albanese's office have not been addressed promptly.

While France and Canada announced last month their intent to recognize a Palestinian state, Britain conditioned its recognition on Israel's humanitarian responses in Palestinian territories. Israel has criticized such moves, claiming they favor Hamas. Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed disdain, noting most Israelis oppose a Palestinian state, fearing it worsens conflict.