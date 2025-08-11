Australia Supports Palestine Recognition at UN Assembly

Australia is set to formally recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly next month, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced Monday. This move aligns Australia with international calls urging Israel towards a peaceful resolution. France, Britain, and Canada have made similar decisions recently.

Albanese outlined that Australia's recognition is contingent on assurances from the Palestinian Authority to exclude Hamas from governance. Acknowledging the necessity for a two-state solution, he accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of obstructing peace with aggressive settlement expansions and non-compliance with international norms.

In a joint statement with Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Albanese criticized Israeli military plans for Gaza and expressed solidarity with global leaders advocating for Palestinian legitimacy. This stance emerges amid escalating tensions in Gaza following a lethal confrontation initiated by Hamas.

