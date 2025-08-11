Left Menu

Australia Supports Palestine Recognition at UN Assembly

Australia will recognize a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly, joining international pressure on Israel. Prime Minister Albanese emphasized a two-state solution and criticized Israel's expansion of illegal settlements. Australia's stance aims to foster peace in the Middle East and address the crisis in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 13:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia is set to formally recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly next month, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced Monday. This move aligns Australia with international calls urging Israel towards a peaceful resolution. France, Britain, and Canada have made similar decisions recently.

Albanese outlined that Australia's recognition is contingent on assurances from the Palestinian Authority to exclude Hamas from governance. Acknowledging the necessity for a two-state solution, he accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of obstructing peace with aggressive settlement expansions and non-compliance with international norms.

In a joint statement with Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Albanese criticized Israeli military plans for Gaza and expressed solidarity with global leaders advocating for Palestinian legitimacy. This stance emerges amid escalating tensions in Gaza following a lethal confrontation initiated by Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

