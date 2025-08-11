Left Menu

Tragic Journey: Man Forced to Transport Wife's Body on Motorcycle

In a harrowing incident in Maharashtra's Nagpur, a man named Amit Yadav was forced to transport his deceased wife's body on his motorcycle after a speeding truck ran over her. Despite pleading for help, no passing motorists assisted him. The police later intercepted and took the body for a post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 11-08-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 14:18 IST
Tragic Journey: Man Forced to Transport Wife's Body on Motorcycle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded on the Nagpur-Jabalpur highway when Amit Yadav had to tie his deceased wife's body to his motorcycle after she was tragically run over by a truck. The unfortunate accident happened on August 9, prompting a police probe after a video surfaced online.

Amit Yadav and his wife, Gyarsi, were traveling from Nagpur to their village in the Seoni district when the tragedy struck. A speeding truck collided with their motorcycle, leading to Gyarsi's death. Yadav desperately sought help from other motorists on the road, but his pleas went unanswered.

Eventually, Yadav had no choice but to transport Gyarsi's body on his motorbike. The distressing scene was captured on video before police intercepted the vehicle and transported the body for a post-mortem at Indira Gandhi Medical College. Authorities have registered a case and are investigating the matter further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025