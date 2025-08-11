Tragic Journey: Man Forced to Transport Wife's Body on Motorcycle

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded on the Nagpur-Jabalpur highway when Amit Yadav had to tie his deceased wife's body to his motorcycle after she was tragically run over by a truck. The unfortunate accident happened on August 9, prompting a police probe after a video surfaced online.

Amit Yadav and his wife, Gyarsi, were traveling from Nagpur to their village in the Seoni district when the tragedy struck. A speeding truck collided with their motorcycle, leading to Gyarsi's death. Yadav desperately sought help from other motorists on the road, but his pleas went unanswered.

Eventually, Yadav had no choice but to transport Gyarsi's body on his motorbike. The distressing scene was captured on video before police intercepted the vehicle and transported the body for a post-mortem at Indira Gandhi Medical College. Authorities have registered a case and are investigating the matter further.

(With inputs from agencies.)