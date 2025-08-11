Mali is facing a wave of arrests as more than 30 military officials, including high-ranking figures, have been detained for allegedly attempting to destabilize the government. This comes as leaders in the West African nation work to solidify their grip on power amid ongoing security challenges.

The arrests reportedly include General Abass Dembele, highlighting internal discord as the government, led by military figures who rose to power through coups in 2020 and 2021, attempts to restore order. In a bid to stabilize the country, a national conference recently endorsed General Assimi Goita for a five-year presidential term, while also advocating for the dissolution of all political parties.

Despite these efforts, militant groups remain active, as seen in the rise of attacks from the Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin. Analysts indicate these groups have improved their tactics and resources, further complicating Mali's security landscape. The situation reflects the broader regional trend of distancing from Western alliances in favor of Russian support.

