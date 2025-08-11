Tragic Loss: Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe Passes Away
Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe has tragically passed away after being hospitalized since June. Uribe, a potential presidential candidate, was shot in the head during a campaign rally in Bogota. His untimely death marks a significant loss for the country and the political opposition.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 11-08-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 15:55 IST
- Country:
- Colombia
Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe, who had been fighting for his life since June, has died. His family confirmed the news on Monday.
Uribe, aged 39, was a prominent right-wing opposition figure and seen as a potential presidential candidate. He was shot in the head at a campaign event in Bogota on June 7.
His passing is a major blow to the political landscape in Colombia, highlighting ongoing security concerns for public figures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
