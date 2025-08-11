Tragic Loss: Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe Passes Away

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe, who had been fighting for his life since June, has died. His family confirmed the news on Monday.

Uribe, aged 39, was a prominent right-wing opposition figure and seen as a potential presidential candidate. He was shot in the head at a campaign event in Bogota on June 7.

His passing is a major blow to the political landscape in Colombia, highlighting ongoing security concerns for public figures.

