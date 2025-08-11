Supreme Court Upholds Health Over Pigeon Feeding Rights
The Supreme Court dismissed a plea challenging a Bombay High Court decision directing the BMC to file FIRs against individuals feeding pigeons at kabutarkhanas. The High Court order emphasized public health concerns over pigeon feeding. The Supreme Court advised petitioners to seek modification in the high court.
The Supreme Court on Friday sided with public health concerns, dismissing an appeal against a Bombay High Court order. This order requires legal action against those feeding pigeons in designated kabutarkhanas across the city.
The bench, comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi, expressed that intervening further would constitute unnecessary parallel indulgence, suggesting appealers readdress their concerns to the high court for modifications.
The case brought forth by animal enthusiasts, including Pallavi Patil, challenged actions of the BMC, which began dismantling pigeon feeding areas, asserting it contradicts the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. However, the courts underscored the supreme importance of human health over the potential hazards posed by pigeon feeding in dense urban areas.
