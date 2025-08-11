Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Clerk's Untimely Death Raises Concerns

Rakesh Kumar, a civil clerk in the office of the senior civil judge, reportedly committed suicide in his rented accommodation. Police have informed his family, who requested to open the door in their presence. The incident has been reported from the Jail Road area, with further details awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandi | Updated: 11-08-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:33 IST
  • India

A civil clerk from the senior civil judge's office, identified as Rakesh Kumar, has reportedly died by suicide in his rented home, authorities announced on Monday. Kumar's death comes after serving in the role for over a year.

The tragic incident unfolded in the Jail Road area. Upon receiving the alarming information, local police promptly arrived at the scene and made contact with Kumar's family, who insisted on being present when the accommodation's door was opened.

As the investigation continues, more information is expected to surface regarding the circumstances surrounding Kumar's untimely death.

