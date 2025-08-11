Tragic Loss: Clerk's Untimely Death Raises Concerns

A civil clerk from the senior civil judge's office, identified as Rakesh Kumar, has reportedly died by suicide in his rented home, authorities announced on Monday. Kumar's death comes after serving in the role for over a year.

The tragic incident unfolded in the Jail Road area. Upon receiving the alarming information, local police promptly arrived at the scene and made contact with Kumar's family, who insisted on being present when the accommodation's door was opened.

As the investigation continues, more information is expected to surface regarding the circumstances surrounding Kumar's untimely death.