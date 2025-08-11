Tragic Discovery: Two Found Dead in Parked Car Near School
Two individuals, Dalbir Singh and Rajni Devi, were found dead in a parked car near a government school in Satnaur village. Authorities suspect suicide as the cause. An investigation is ongoing, with a post-mortem examination underway to determine the exact cause of death.
In a shocking incident, police discovered the bodies of Dalbir Singh and Rajni Devi in a parked car near a government school in Satnaur village late Sunday night. The victims hailed from Padrana village, police reported.
The Garhshankar police responded to a call about the car and upon arrival, initiated a probe into what appears to be a suspected suicide. The bodies were transported to the Garhshankar civil hospital for a post-mortem examination to unravel the cause of death.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaspreet Singh stated that families of the deceased have been informed, and a thorough investigation is underway.
