Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Two Found Dead in Parked Car Near School

Two individuals, Dalbir Singh and Rajni Devi, were found dead in a parked car near a government school in Satnaur village. Authorities suspect suicide as the cause. An investigation is ongoing, with a post-mortem examination underway to determine the exact cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 11-08-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:41 IST
Tragic Discovery: Two Found Dead in Parked Car Near School
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, police discovered the bodies of Dalbir Singh and Rajni Devi in a parked car near a government school in Satnaur village late Sunday night. The victims hailed from Padrana village, police reported.

The Garhshankar police responded to a call about the car and upon arrival, initiated a probe into what appears to be a suspected suicide. The bodies were transported to the Garhshankar civil hospital for a post-mortem examination to unravel the cause of death.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaspreet Singh stated that families of the deceased have been informed, and a thorough investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025