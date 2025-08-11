Left Menu

Legal Defeat for Wikipedia in UK Online Safety Act Challenge

The Wikimedia Foundation lost a legal challenge against parts of the UK's Online Safety Act. The foundation was concerned about stringent requirements possibly limiting access for British users. However, the court left room for further challenges if Wikipedia is wrongly classified by the regulator Ofcom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:53 IST
In a blow to the Wikimedia Foundation, the High Court in London dismissed its legal challenge against aspects of the UK's Online Safety Act, stringent legislation aimed at regulating online platforms. The Foundation argued this law could impose excessive identity verification requirements on users, impacting the number of British users accessing Wikipedia.

Judge Jeremy Johnson, however, opened the door for potential further legal challenges. He clarified that while the current ruling doesn't halt Ofcom from enforcing new regulations, any misclassification of Wikipedia as a Category 1 service could be contested by the Foundation. Wikimedia stressed the importance of Ofcom and the government in safeguarding Wikipedia's operations.

The debate around the Online Safety Act intensifies as critics, including free speech advocates and content creators, argue it risks censoring legal content. The government defends the law as a necessary step to protect children from online harm, amidst mounting criticism from platforms like social media site X.

