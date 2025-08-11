Assam's Controversial Eviction Drives: Clearing Forest Lands

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has defended the state's eviction drives amid rising criticisms. The drives, according to Sarma, are designed to clear illegally occupied forest and grazing reserve lands predominantly encroached upon by 'Miya-Muslims' in Assam.

The term 'Miya' is often associated pejoratively with Bengali-speaking Muslims, widely perceived in Assam as Bangladeshi immigrants. Sarma emphasized that half of the state's land is under such encroachments, particularly the chars, vegetative riverine areas, limiting space for indigenous communities.

Despite protests by groups like the All Assam Minority Students' Union, Sarma remains firm on the continuation of the drives. He further clarified that land cleared from these areas remains open for industrial use, welcoming industry leaders to develop these locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)