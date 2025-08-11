Left Menu

Assam's Controversial Eviction Drives: Clearing Forest Lands

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma faced criticism for eviction drives he claims target illegal encroachments, mainly by 'Miya-Muslims'. Although opposition views these as minority-focused, Sarma insists they're aimed at clearing reserved forest and grazing lands. The evictions face backlash from groups like AAMSU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-08-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has defended the state's eviction drives amid rising criticisms. The drives, according to Sarma, are designed to clear illegally occupied forest and grazing reserve lands predominantly encroached upon by 'Miya-Muslims' in Assam.

The term 'Miya' is often associated pejoratively with Bengali-speaking Muslims, widely perceived in Assam as Bangladeshi immigrants. Sarma emphasized that half of the state's land is under such encroachments, particularly the chars, vegetative riverine areas, limiting space for indigenous communities.

Despite protests by groups like the All Assam Minority Students' Union, Sarma remains firm on the continuation of the drives. He further clarified that land cleared from these areas remains open for industrial use, welcoming industry leaders to develop these locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

