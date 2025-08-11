Delhi High Court Orders CBI Probe into Tihar Jail Extortion Racket
The Delhi High Court has directed the CBI to file an FIR regarding an alleged extortion racket inside Tihar Jail involving officials and inmates. The court termed the claims alarming and requested a thorough investigation. Previous inquiries unveiled corruption, prompting further judicial and governmental review.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has mandated the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a First Information Report (FIR) over grave allegations concerning an extortion scheme operating within Tihar Jail. The accusations implicate both jail officials and inmates in illicit activities.
Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela described the situation as "astonishing" and stressed the necessity for prompt governmental intervention. Earlier proceedings prompted a preliminary CBI inquiry, exposing the depth of corruption within the jail, sparking the current judicial order for a comprehensive investigation.
The court also addressed administrative and supervisory oversights, urging a detailed inquiry by Delhi's Home Department into responsible officials. The upcoming court session on August 13 will further evaluate the CBI's progress and explore mechanisms to safeguard prisoner welfare against extortion and misconduct.
ALSO READ
EU's Call for Anti-Corruption Reforms in Ukraine
Congress Targets Madhya Pradesh Government on Corruption and Tribal Displacement
Scandal Resurfaces: Romanian Deputy Prime Minister Resigns Amid Corruption Allegations
EU's Support Hinges on Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Commitment
Corruption Shadow Lurks: Orissa HC Denies Bail to IAS Officer