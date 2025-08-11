Left Menu

Delhi High Court Orders CBI Probe into Tihar Jail Extortion Racket

The Delhi High Court has directed the CBI to file an FIR regarding an alleged extortion racket inside Tihar Jail involving officials and inmates. The court termed the claims alarming and requested a thorough investigation. Previous inquiries unveiled corruption, prompting further judicial and governmental review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:33 IST
Delhi High Court Orders CBI Probe into Tihar Jail Extortion Racket
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has mandated the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a First Information Report (FIR) over grave allegations concerning an extortion scheme operating within Tihar Jail. The accusations implicate both jail officials and inmates in illicit activities.

Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela described the situation as "astonishing" and stressed the necessity for prompt governmental intervention. Earlier proceedings prompted a preliminary CBI inquiry, exposing the depth of corruption within the jail, sparking the current judicial order for a comprehensive investigation.

The court also addressed administrative and supervisory oversights, urging a detailed inquiry by Delhi's Home Department into responsible officials. The upcoming court session on August 13 will further evaluate the CBI's progress and explore mechanisms to safeguard prisoner welfare against extortion and misconduct.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025