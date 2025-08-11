Delhi High Court Orders CBI Probe into Tihar Jail Extortion Racket

The Delhi High Court has mandated the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a First Information Report (FIR) over grave allegations concerning an extortion scheme operating within Tihar Jail. The accusations implicate both jail officials and inmates in illicit activities.

Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela described the situation as "astonishing" and stressed the necessity for prompt governmental intervention. Earlier proceedings prompted a preliminary CBI inquiry, exposing the depth of corruption within the jail, sparking the current judicial order for a comprehensive investigation.

The court also addressed administrative and supervisory oversights, urging a detailed inquiry by Delhi's Home Department into responsible officials. The upcoming court session on August 13 will further evaluate the CBI's progress and explore mechanisms to safeguard prisoner welfare against extortion and misconduct.