Three Arrested in Kitadih Shootout Incident

Three individuals allegedly linked to an August 5 shootout in Kitadih Guwalapatti, which left one person injured, were arrested by local police. Superintendent Kumar Shivashish identified the main suspects, including Samir Kumar Singh and accomplices, while efforts to capture remaining suspects continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 11-08-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 19:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement officials have apprehended three suspects in connection with a shootout that occurred in the Kitadih Guwalapatti area on August 5, resulting in one injury.

According to Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Shivashish, the suspects, including Samir Kumar Singh, nicknamed Pandu, along with associates Vivek Shah and Sanjay Verma, were captured after an intensive investigation.

While the injured, Ravi Yadav, undergoes treatment, law enforcement continues raids to locate additional suspects still at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

