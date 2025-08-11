Moldovan Political Turmoil: Ilan Shor's Cash-for-Protests Offer
Pro-Russian businessman Ilan Shor, facing Western sanctions, incites Moldovans to protest against their pro-European government by offering $3,000 monthly per participant. Moldovan officials warn of legal consequences, labeling Shor's actions as 'criminal incitement'. Moldova aims to maintain EU ties amid upcoming elections while combating Russian influence in domestic politics.
Ilan Shor, a fugitive pro-Russian businessman sanctioned by the West, is allegedly offering Moldovans $3,000 per month to join protests against the pro-European government. This initiative is seen as an attempt to destabilize Moldova ahead of parliamentary elections next month, as officials accuse Moscow of meddling in their politics.
Shor, promising immediate financial compensation for protesters, took to social media to announce his plans. Moldovan authorities labeled his message as 'criminal incitement' and stated that accepting his offer could lead to legal repercussions, emphasizing their commitment to curbing illegal protests and potential violence.
As Moldova prepares for its elections, the government is striving to combat Russian influence and maintain its trajectory towards European integration. Shor, previously convicted of a $1 billion bank fraud, continues to be a focal point of political controversy in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
