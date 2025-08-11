Left Menu

Tensions in UP Village After Vandalism of Hindu Shrine

Vandalism at a Hindu shrine in Padohiya village, Uttar Pradesh, stirred unrest. Six individuals were detained as police heightened security. BJP MLA Sureshwar Singh called for strict action, while authorities registered a case under religious protection laws. The situation has since stabilized despite initial tensions.

A reported act of vandalism targeting a Hindu place of worship in Padohiya village, Uttar Pradesh, has led to heightened security and the detention of six men, according to local officials. The incident allegedly occurred between Sunday night and early Monday.

The shrine of village deity Gavat Mata was damaged, and several neem trees were felled. Additionally, a Hanuman flag was reportedly inverted, leading to widespread anger among the villagers. Police intervened promptly to control the situation.

BJP MLA Sureshwar Singh visited the site and demanded stringent measures against those responsible, emphasizing the incident's intent to hurt the sentiments of Sanatan Dharma followers. Law enforcement has since registered a case under section 298 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Religious Protection Act, ensuring the area's current peacefulness.

