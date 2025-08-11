Border Tensions: Pakistani Intruder Killed by BSF at Jammu and Kashmir Border

A Pakistani national attempting to cross the International Border into India was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The incident has sparked diplomatic contention as Indian officials move to discuss the breach with their Pakistani counterparts.

The intruder, observed near the Chandwan and Kothey outposts around 4 pm, ignored multiple warnings from the BSF, prompting personnel to open fire. Though initially injured and later arrested, the individual was taken to AIIMS, Vijaypur for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries, according to officials.

The identity and objective of the intruder remain uncertain as investigations continue. Meanwhile, the BSF confirmed intentions to repatriate the body to Pakistan and asserted that clear warnings were given before shots were fired. Protests have been lodged concerning the intrusion.

