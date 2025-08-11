Left Menu

Border Tensions: Pakistani Intruder Killed by BSF at Jammu and Kashmir Border

A Pakistani intruder was killed by the BSF while attempting to infiltrate across the International Border in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. Despite warnings, the intruder continued advancing, prompting BSF to open fire. The injured man, who later died, was taken into custody and protests are being lodged with Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:09 IST
Border Tensions: Pakistani Intruder Killed by BSF at Jammu and Kashmir Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Pakistani national attempting to cross the International Border into India was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The incident has sparked diplomatic contention as Indian officials move to discuss the breach with their Pakistani counterparts.

The intruder, observed near the Chandwan and Kothey outposts around 4 pm, ignored multiple warnings from the BSF, prompting personnel to open fire. Though initially injured and later arrested, the individual was taken to AIIMS, Vijaypur for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries, according to officials.

The identity and objective of the intruder remain uncertain as investigations continue. Meanwhile, the BSF confirmed intentions to repatriate the body to Pakistan and asserted that clear warnings were given before shots were fired. Protests have been lodged concerning the intrusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025