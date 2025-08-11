Mumbai's Battle Against Pigeon Feeding: 64 Fined, FIRs Filed

In an effort to enforce regulations against pigeon feeding in Mumbai, three police cases have been registered, and 64 individuals were fined a total of Rs 32,000 in the month of August, according to an official statement on Monday.

The First Information Reports (FIRs) include one case in D Ward, which features four 'kabutarkhanas' or pigeon feeding spots, and two in G North Ward, known for having a kabutarkhana in Dadar West.

The crackdown comes as the Supreme Court dismissed a petition contesting a Bombay High Court directive requiring the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to file FIRs against those feeding pigeons at kabutarkhanas across the city.