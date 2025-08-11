Left Menu

Tragic End: Officer's Suicide After Final UPSC Attempt

A 36-year-old officer in Maharashtra's Latur ended his life after missing his last chance to attend the UPSC exam. Ramdas Shrirame from Nanded was discovered dead in a lodge. His suicide note requested media silence to avoid discouraging other aspirants. Authorities are investigating his death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:42 IST
Tragic End: Officer's Suicide After Final UPSC Attempt
  • Country:
  • India

A 36-year-old Child Development Project officer tragically ended his life in Maharashtra's Latur after missing his final opportunity to sit for the Union Public Service Commission exam, authorities confirmed on Monday.

Identified as Ramdas Shrirame, the officer from Mukhed tehsil, Nanded, was discovered deceased on Sunday at a local lodge, a police official reported.

Shrirame had informed his family he was bound for training in Amravati, yet he unexpectedly arrived in Latur and checked into a lodge. The staff became concerned after he failed to answer his door on Sunday, prompting them to alert law enforcement. Upon forcing entry, officers found Shrirame hanging. His suicide note expressed his distress over missing the UPSC attempt and implored media not to report his death to avoid discouraging fellow competitors. Shrirame, who had successfully passed the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam and was earlier appointed as a Group 'B' Child Development Project Officer, had recently completed his training in Nagpur and had been expecting his new posting in Amravati. An accidental death case has been registered as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025