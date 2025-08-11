Tragic End: Officer's Suicide After Final UPSC Attempt

A 36-year-old Child Development Project officer tragically ended his life in Maharashtra's Latur after missing his final opportunity to sit for the Union Public Service Commission exam, authorities confirmed on Monday.

Identified as Ramdas Shrirame, the officer from Mukhed tehsil, Nanded, was discovered deceased on Sunday at a local lodge, a police official reported.

Shrirame had informed his family he was bound for training in Amravati, yet he unexpectedly arrived in Latur and checked into a lodge. The staff became concerned after he failed to answer his door on Sunday, prompting them to alert law enforcement. Upon forcing entry, officers found Shrirame hanging. His suicide note expressed his distress over missing the UPSC attempt and implored media not to report his death to avoid discouraging fellow competitors. Shrirame, who had successfully passed the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam and was earlier appointed as a Group 'B' Child Development Project Officer, had recently completed his training in Nagpur and had been expecting his new posting in Amravati. An accidental death case has been registered as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)