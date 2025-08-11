Mumbai's Battle with Pigeon Feeding: Fines and Legal Action Taken
In August, Mumbai's civic body fined 64 people a total of Rs 32,000 for feeding pigeons against regulations. Three FIRs were lodged, focusing on Dadar kabutarkhana, amidst a city-wide crackdown targeting 44 pigeon feeding spots. The Supreme Court upheld action against feeders despite a legal challenge.
- Country:
- India
In a concerted effort to enforce regulations, Mumbai's civic body took decisive action against pigeon feeding in August, resulting in fines for 64 individuals totaling Rs 32,000. This move followed the filing of three First Information Reports (FIRs), focusing primarily on Dadar kabutarkhana, a major hub of pigeon feeding disputes in the city.
The action was concentrated in areas with multiple kabutarkhanas, such as the P South Ward, where officers fined 12 people, accumulating Rs 6,000 in penalties. The crackdown extended to the iconic Dadar West kabutarkhana, adding Rs 5,500 from 11 fines to civic coffers, indicating effective enforcement.
Despite a challenge in the Supreme Court, the judiciary supported the Bombay High Court's directive for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to take legal action against violators, solidifying the city's stance on controlling pigeon feeding at its 44 identified kabutarkhanas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
