Left Menu

West Bengal Government Challenges ECI's Suspension Orders

The West Bengal government refused to suspend two officials identified for electoral roll irregularities, despite the Election Commission of India's directive. The state removed them from election duties and plans an internal inquiry. The move sparked criticism from the opposition BJP, who viewed it as defiance. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vocally supported her officers, alleging political motivations behind ECI's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:53 IST
West Bengal Government Challenges ECI's Suspension Orders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government has defied a directive from the Election Commission of India (ECI) by not suspending two officials involved in alleged irregularities concerning electoral roll preparations. Instead, the state has opted to remove them from poll-related duties and initiate an internal probe, a move it sees as proportionate and fair.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant informed ECI of this decision, arguing against suspension due to the past sincerity and competence of the officers involved. This resolution was met with criticism from the BJP, interpreting it as an act of defiance against the constitutional body.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of manipulating the ECI to pressure West Bengal's officials, pledging her support to protect them. The situation highlights tensions between the state and the central electoral authority amid allegations of political bias.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025