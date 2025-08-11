West Bengal Government Challenges ECI's Suspension Orders

The West Bengal government has defied a directive from the Election Commission of India (ECI) by not suspending two officials involved in alleged irregularities concerning electoral roll preparations. Instead, the state has opted to remove them from poll-related duties and initiate an internal probe, a move it sees as proportionate and fair.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant informed ECI of this decision, arguing against suspension due to the past sincerity and competence of the officers involved. This resolution was met with criticism from the BJP, interpreting it as an act of defiance against the constitutional body.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of manipulating the ECI to pressure West Bengal's officials, pledging her support to protect them. The situation highlights tensions between the state and the central electoral authority amid allegations of political bias.