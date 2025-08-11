Notorious Criminal and Former Politician Killed in Police Encounter
Surya Narayan Hansda, a former assembly candidate wanted in multiple criminal cases, was killed in a police encounter in Godda, Jharkhand. After attempting to escape custody, Hansda was shot following a confrontation between police and his associates. He had a criminal legacy and unsuccessfully contested several elections.
- Country:
- India
Surya Narayan Hansda, a figure embroiled in numerous criminal cases, was fatally shot by police after attempting to flee from custody in Jharkhand's Godda district. The incident occurred following a confrontation between law enforcement and Hansda's associates, who opened fire on the police team.
Hansda, a former candidate in several assembly elections, had been under investigation with allegations spanning 25 cases in both Godda and Sahibganj districts. His activities were reportedly linked to operating a gang involved in racketeering from transport and mining sectors.
Despite his criminal background, Hansda pursued political aspirations, most recently contesting the 2024 elections on a Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha ticket. However, his attempts at securing a legislative seat have consistently fallen short, reflecting a complex intersection between crime and politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
