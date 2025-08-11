Notorious Criminal and Former Politician Killed in Police Encounter

Surya Narayan Hansda, a figure embroiled in numerous criminal cases, was fatally shot by police after attempting to flee from custody in Jharkhand's Godda district. The incident occurred following a confrontation between law enforcement and Hansda's associates, who opened fire on the police team.

Hansda, a former candidate in several assembly elections, had been under investigation with allegations spanning 25 cases in both Godda and Sahibganj districts. His activities were reportedly linked to operating a gang involved in racketeering from transport and mining sectors.

Despite his criminal background, Hansda pursued political aspirations, most recently contesting the 2024 elections on a Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha ticket. However, his attempts at securing a legislative seat have consistently fallen short, reflecting a complex intersection between crime and politics.

