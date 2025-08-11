Left Menu

Notorious Criminal and Former Politician Killed in Police Encounter

Surya Narayan Hansda, a former assembly candidate wanted in multiple criminal cases, was killed in a police encounter in Godda, Jharkhand. After attempting to escape custody, Hansda was shot following a confrontation between police and his associates. He had a criminal legacy and unsuccessfully contested several elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 11-08-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 21:02 IST
Notorious Criminal and Former Politician Killed in Police Encounter
  • Country:
  • India

Surya Narayan Hansda, a figure embroiled in numerous criminal cases, was fatally shot by police after attempting to flee from custody in Jharkhand's Godda district. The incident occurred following a confrontation between law enforcement and Hansda's associates, who opened fire on the police team.

Hansda, a former candidate in several assembly elections, had been under investigation with allegations spanning 25 cases in both Godda and Sahibganj districts. His activities were reportedly linked to operating a gang involved in racketeering from transport and mining sectors.

Despite his criminal background, Hansda pursued political aspirations, most recently contesting the 2024 elections on a Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha ticket. However, his attempts at securing a legislative seat have consistently fallen short, reflecting a complex intersection between crime and politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025