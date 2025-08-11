Family Feud in Koyyalagudem: A Tragic Property Dispute
A 30-year-old man, J Shivaji, allegedly killed his mother, J Narsamma, following a heated dispute over the sale of family property. The incident occurred in Koyyalagudem and has sparked political accusations of a law and order breakdown under the current Andhra Pradesh government.
A shocking incident has emerged from Koyyalagudem, where a 30-year-old man is accused of killing his mother following a bitter argument over selling family property, according to the police.
Identified as J Shivaji, the suspect reportedly attacked his mother, J Narsamma, amidst financial strain. The tragic event unfolded on August 10, as confirmed by Eluru district Superintendent of Police, Pratap Siva Kishore.
The attack was ferocious, involving a billhook, leading to Narsamma's death after she succumbed to the injuries. The police have detained Shivaji, charging him under BNS section 103. The political party YSRCP has pointed to this incident as an indicator of deteriorating law and order in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
