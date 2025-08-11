Left Menu

Family Feud in Koyyalagudem: A Tragic Property Dispute

A 30-year-old man, J Shivaji, allegedly killed his mother, J Narsamma, following a heated dispute over the sale of family property. The incident occurred in Koyyalagudem and has sparked political accusations of a law and order breakdown under the current Andhra Pradesh government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 11-08-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 21:36 IST
Family Feud in Koyyalagudem: A Tragic Property Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident has emerged from Koyyalagudem, where a 30-year-old man is accused of killing his mother following a bitter argument over selling family property, according to the police.

Identified as J Shivaji, the suspect reportedly attacked his mother, J Narsamma, amidst financial strain. The tragic event unfolded on August 10, as confirmed by Eluru district Superintendent of Police, Pratap Siva Kishore.

The attack was ferocious, involving a billhook, leading to Narsamma's death after she succumbed to the injuries. The police have detained Shivaji, charging him under BNS section 103. The political party YSRCP has pointed to this incident as an indicator of deteriorating law and order in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025