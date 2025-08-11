Deadly DUI: Thar's Trail of Drugs and Tragedy

The horrific accident in Delhi where a speeding Thar collided with two pedestrians, proving fatal for both, has brought attention to the dangerous intersection of drug abuse and driving under influence. The driver, identified as 26-year-old Ashish Bachchas, was not only under the influence at the time of the crash but also found in possession of an alarming stash of illicit substances, including cocaine and LSD.

Police reported that the Uttar Pradesh-registered vehicle was filled with commercial quantities of narcotics, along with cash and a mobile phone, all of which were seized. The victims were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where one was declared dead on arrival, and the other succumbed to their injuries shortly after.

The investigative authorities have filed a case under pertinent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the NDPS Act. As the probe continues, the focus remains on tracing the origins of the narcotics and understanding the complete sequence of events that led to this tragic incident. Bachchas, previously employed as a driver, left a family Raksha Bandhan gathering just hours before his fate was sealed, marking a day of celebration with irreversible tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)