Fugitive's Decade-Long Flight Ends: Arrest in 2012 India Murder Case
After 13 years evading capture, Sonu, accused of burning his aunt over a property dispute in 2012, has been arrested. Declared a proclaimed offender, he eluded arrest by frequently changing his identity and location. The case highlights the persistence of law enforcement in tracking down long-time fugitives.
- Country:
- India
After more than a decade on the run, a man accused of a heinous crime in India has been apprehended. Sonu, also known as Ajay, allegedly set his aunt ablaze in 2012 amid a property dispute and has been eluding capture since then.
The incident occurred on January 29, 2012, when Sonu and accomplices attacked Rajrani, using kerosene to ignite the fire. While some co-conspirators were arrested shortly after, Sonu and another suspect, Babloo, managed to escape justice for years.
Finally, police tracked Sonu down to Sita Ram Bazar, thanks to strategic surveillance and cyber analysis. His arrest marks the end of a 13-year chase through various Indian cities including Nagpur, Hyderabad, and Jaipur. Legal proceedings against him are now underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
