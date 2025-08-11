Delhi's Governance Revolution: Rekha Gupta's New Era
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted her government’s success in passing three bills in five months during the Monsoon Session. In a press conference, she criticized the previous administration for passing only 14 bills in five years, focusing on salary revisions and GST. Gupta emphasized a governance strategy centered on constructive debate, financial transparency, and public service.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented a dynamic report card on her government's legislative achievements during the Assembly's Monsoon Session, held in Delhi on Monday.
Gupta announced that her administration managed to pass three pivotal bills within a brisk five-month period, sharply contrasting with the previous AAP government's record of only 14 bills over five years. She underscored a commitment to transparent and constructive governance over political theatrics.
Highlighting issues of financial transparency, Gupta alleged financial irregularities under the previous government, citing unutilized Central funds and unsubmitted GST revenue certifications. She reaffirmed her administration's dedication to reactive governance and public service, announcing the distribution of national flags ahead of Independence Day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Chief Minister
- Rekha Gupta
- bills
- governance
- Assembly
- Monsoon Session
- AAP
- transparency
- democracy
ALSO READ
Monsoon Session Tribute: Madhya Pradesh Assembly Remembers Fallen Souls
PPA Strengthens Leadership in Arunachal Assembly
Jharkhand's Legislative Agenda: Transforming Education Amidst Assembly Session
Stormy Monsoon Session: Congress Challenges BJP on OBC Reservations
Monsoon Session: Delhi Assembly Targets School Fee Hike Regulation