Delhi's Governance Revolution: Rekha Gupta's New Era

In a significant development, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented a dynamic report card on her government's legislative achievements during the Assembly's Monsoon Session, held in Delhi on Monday.

Gupta announced that her administration managed to pass three pivotal bills within a brisk five-month period, sharply contrasting with the previous AAP government's record of only 14 bills over five years. She underscored a commitment to transparent and constructive governance over political theatrics.

Highlighting issues of financial transparency, Gupta alleged financial irregularities under the previous government, citing unutilized Central funds and unsubmitted GST revenue certifications. She reaffirmed her administration's dedication to reactive governance and public service, announcing the distribution of national flags ahead of Independence Day.

