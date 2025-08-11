Eunuchs Create Chaos at Police Station: Allegations and Arrests

A dramatic confrontation unfolded at the DLF Phase-2 police station in Gurugram, as a group of eunuchs clashed with law enforcement early on Monday. The disturbance began after officers tried to disperse them from MG Road, leading to an altercation where vehicles were damaged and officers were attacked.

The eunuchs accused some police personnel of coercing them into inappropriate relations, claims that have been dismissed by the authorities. This incident arose following local complaints about alleged obscenity caused by the group near MG Road during nighttime hours.

In the aftermath, two separate First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed, resulting in the arrest of nine eunuchs. The chaotic scene continued at the police station and later at the hospital, where further clashes occurred. Authorities have initiated investigations, and additional forces were deployed to maintain order.

