Justice Served: Trio Sentenced for Electrician's Murder

Three individuals were sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court for the murder of an electrician last year. The case involved a complex plot hatched due to a personal vendetta. The victim, Rajiv, was lured under false pretenses, drugged, strangled, and disposed of in a river.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghpat(Up) | Updated: 11-08-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 22:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark judgment, a local court sentenced three individuals, including a woman, to rigorous life imprisonment on Monday for the murder of an electrician last year, according to police reports.

The tragic saga began when Jitendra, a resident of Bamanoli village, reported his brother Rajiv missing on August 31, 2023. Rajiv had departed on the evening of August 30 for electrical work but failed to return, with his phone remaining silent since that time.

Investigations led to the arrest of Rishipal and Priti of Bhagwanpur Nangal, along with Vicky alias Vikas from Bamanoli. Police interrogation revealed a shocking plot: the trio enticed Rajiv under the guise of work, then incapacitated him with a drugged drink, strangled him, and disposed of his body in the Krishna river. The motive for the murder was an alleged blackmail scenario involving a relation between Rajiv and Priti. The trial culminated under Additional District and Sessions Judge Poonam Rajput, who sentenced Rishipal, Priti, and Vicky to life imprisonment, imposing fines of Rs 35,000 and Rs 30,000, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

