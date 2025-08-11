Controversy Erupts Over Religious Site in Fatehpur

Members of Hindu right-wing groups allegedly caused a disturbance at a mausoleum in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, insisting they be allowed to pray there, arguing that a temple once stood at the location. The government, taking the matter seriously, has asked political opponents not to politicize the issue.

Extensive security measures were put in place around the ancient mausoleum following warnings from BJP district president Mukhlal Pal, who, with Hindu organizations, planned prayers at what they claimed was originally a temple featuring a 'Shivling'. A video, whose authenticity remains unconfirmed, showed individuals vandalizing parts of the structure and raising a saffron flag.

The situation in Fatehpur district remains tense as police investigate how the mob breached security to take law into their own hands. Authorities have promised strict action against those found responsible. The incident underscores ongoing tensions over religious site claims, with local Hindu and Muslim groups calling for government intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)