Parliament Passes Merchant Shipping Bill 2025 to Modernise Maritime Framework

In a landmark move to modernise India’s maritime governance, Parliament has passed the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025, with the Rajya Sabha approving the legislation today following its earlier passage in the Lok Sabha on August 6. The Bill, piloted by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, is set to replace the outdated Merchant Shipping Act, 1958, bringing India’s maritime laws in line with international best practices and International Maritime Organization (IMO) conventions.

A Shift from Regulation to Enablement

Hailing the Bill as “a decisive step towards positioning India as a trusted maritime trade hub,” Shri Sonowal said the legislation marks a transformative shift from a regulatory-heavy approach to an enabling policy framework.

“This Bill will boost investor confidence, enhance safety standards, protect our marine ecosystem, and strengthen India’s position as a maritime power,” he said. “It incorporates global best practices, reduces compliance burdens, and ensures full adoption of our international commitments — all of which will catalyse growth and sustainability in the sector.”

The Minister credited Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision for driving the reform, replacing a bulky 561-section law with a streamlined 16-part, 325-clause framework designed to be progressive, efficient, and globally competitive.

Key Features of the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025

The legislation focuses on making India’s maritime sector future-ready by:

Adopting major international conventions to which India is a party.

Reducing compliance burdens to improve the ease of doing business.

Enhancing navigation safety and life-at-sea protection.

Strengthening measures to safeguard the marine environment.

Improving emergency preparedness and salvage operations.

Boosting tonnage under the Indian flag.

Protecting India’s coastline and maritime interests.

A Record Legislative Session for MoPSW

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has achieved a record number of maritime sector legislative reforms in a single Parliament session. This, officials say, reflects the government’s strategic focus on transforming India into a global maritime leader and building a strong foundation for a Viksit Bharat.

The legislative overhaul is designed to increase India’s bankability as a maritime jurisdiction, making it more attractive to international investors, generating employment, and supporting sustainable sectoral growth.

Strengthening India’s Role in Global Shipping

The reforms arrive as India consolidates its position as one of the world’s largest suppliers of seafarers and an important player along global shipping routes. By aligning its legal framework with international standards, India aims to enhance its role in global trade and maritime logistics.

“With these reforms, India is not just keeping pace with global maritime standards; we are setting the stage for our ports, shipping, and waterways to play a central role in our journey towards becoming a developed nation,” Shri Sonowal said.

Towards a Future-Ready Maritime Ecosystem

Under the Bill, the focus is on creating an enabling ecosystem rather than imposing excessive regulation. This approach aims to foster innovation, private sector participation, and infrastructure development. The streamlined legislative structure will help expedite decision-making, reduce bureaucratic delays, and create a transparent operational environment for stakeholders.

With the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025 now passed by both Houses, India’s maritime sector is poised for accelerated growth, improved safety and environmental standards, and stronger international competitiveness — positioning the nation’s ports and shipping industry as critical drivers of economic expansion in the decades ahead.