EU Urges Immediate Ceasefire in Escalating Gaza Conflict

In a statement released on Monday, European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas expressed grave concern over the escalating conflict in Gaza, emphasizing that the war is becoming increasingly perilous.

Kallas argued that a military resolution is not feasible, implying that if it were, the conflict would have already concluded.

She underscored the EU's commitment to humanitarian efforts, calling for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages, in addition to ensuring NGO access to the afflicted areas.

