EU Urges Immediate Ceasefire in Escalating Gaza Conflict
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warns of escalating danger in Gaza, asserting that war isn't a solution. Priority remains on humanitarian aid and advocating for an immediate ceasefire and hostage release.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 11-08-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 23:54 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
In a statement released on Monday, European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas expressed grave concern over the escalating conflict in Gaza, emphasizing that the war is becoming increasingly perilous.
Kallas argued that a military resolution is not feasible, implying that if it were, the conflict would have already concluded.
She underscored the EU's commitment to humanitarian efforts, calling for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages, in addition to ensuring NGO access to the afflicted areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
