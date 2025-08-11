Left Menu

EU Urges Immediate Ceasefire in Escalating Gaza Conflict

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warns of escalating danger in Gaza, asserting that war isn't a solution. Priority remains on humanitarian aid and advocating for an immediate ceasefire and hostage release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 11-08-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 23:54 IST
EU Urges Immediate Ceasefire in Escalating Gaza Conflict
Kaja Kallas
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a statement released on Monday, European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas expressed grave concern over the escalating conflict in Gaza, emphasizing that the war is becoming increasingly perilous.

Kallas argued that a military resolution is not feasible, implying that if it were, the conflict would have already concluded.

She underscored the EU's commitment to humanitarian efforts, calling for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages, in addition to ensuring NGO access to the afflicted areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025