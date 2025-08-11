Swift Justice: Jewel Thieves Nabbed in Mumbai

In a significant breakthrough, police swiftly apprehended two members of a gang accused of stealing valuable jewellery from a Meerut shop.

Acting on specific information, officials arrested Saurabh Sathe, 21, and Mohan Pawar, 24, in Borivali, just a day after the reported theft.

The operation culminated in the recovery of the stolen gold and silver ornaments, valued at Rs 57.46 lakh, bringing relief to the victims and showcasing effective law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)