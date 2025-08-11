Left Menu

Swift Justice: Jewel Thieves Nabbed in Mumbai

Two gang members were arrested within 24 hours of allegedly stealing gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 57.46 lakh from a shop in Meerut and fleeing to Mumbai. Based on specific information, Saurabh Sathe and Mohan Pawar were apprehended in Borivali, and the stolen items were recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 23:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police swiftly apprehended two members of a gang accused of stealing valuable jewellery from a Meerut shop.

Acting on specific information, officials arrested Saurabh Sathe, 21, and Mohan Pawar, 24, in Borivali, just a day after the reported theft.

The operation culminated in the recovery of the stolen gold and silver ornaments, valued at Rs 57.46 lakh, bringing relief to the victims and showcasing effective law enforcement.

