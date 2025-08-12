Left Menu

Punjab Gears Up for Independence Day Security Measures

Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav has reviewed anti-terror strategies and operational plans to prevent law-and-order issues ahead of Independence Day. The DGP emphasized strict enforcement against drugs and crime and ensured heightened security measures with increased patrolling and checkpoints across the state.

In preparation for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav issued directives to bolster security measures across the state. Reviewing counter-terror strategies, Yadav emphasized the importance of preventing any disturbances in the border areas.

During his tour, the Director General of Police chaired law-and-order meetings with officers from Amritsar, Jalandhar, and Ludhiana commissionerates. He inspected the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' anti-drug campaign and directed strict enforcement against organized crime.

Yadav urged district police to maintain a zero-tolerance approach towards drug offenses, increasing patrols and checkpoints. He also fostered open dialogue with officers to enhance coordination and dismantle drug networks efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

