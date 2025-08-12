Left Menu

Delhi's Massive Drug Bust: Operation Kavach 9.0 Nets 92 Arrests

In a 24-hour operation ahead of Independence Day, Delhi Police arrested 92 narco-offenders, seizing large quantities of drugs and cash. This crackdown, named Operation Kavach 9.0, involved 360 police teams conducting raids at 794 locations across 15 districts. The initiative targeted drug networks to protect the youth.

Delhi Police achieved a major breakthrough in its fight against narcotics by arresting 92 individuals in a substantial drug and cash seizure operation. Dubbed Operation Kavach 9.0, this 24-hour crackdown occurred ahead of Independence Day to sever drug networks endangering the city's youth.

Launched at 5 p.m. on August 9, the extensive operation wrapped up the following evening, involving 360 police teams. These forces executed simultaneous raids at 794 locations spanning 15 districts, with the Crime Branch and Special Cell taking the lead.

The operation recorded notable arrests under various acts. Under the NDPS Act, police confiscated heroin, ganja, and other illegal substances, alongside cash. Arrests also occurred under the Arms Act, and numerous gambling and excise cases were tackled. Special Commissioner Devesh Chandra Srivastva emphasized disrupting both street and high-level traffickers.

