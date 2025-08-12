Tragedy at the Pub: Brutal Birthday Altercation Leads to Arrests

A birthday celebration at a Puducherry pub turned deadly when a violent altercation erupted, resulting in the death of a 22-year-old man from Tamil Nadu. The police have arrested six individuals, including the pub owner, following the incident.

The investigation, driven by Deputy Inspector General of Police Sathiyasundaram and Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) R Kalaivanan, is advancing swiftly. A special team has been formed to locate five additional suspects related to the case.

Former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has raised concerns about the proliferation of pubs in residential areas, calling for the investigation to be transferred to the CBI. He decries the issuance of pub licenses near schools and religious sites as careless.