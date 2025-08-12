Ukraine's Call for Peace: High-Level Talks with the US

Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, revealed on Monday that he has engaged in talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding diplomatic strategies to halt the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

Yermak underscored Ukraine's pursuit of a just and lasting peace, emphasizing that such an outcome is contingent upon establishing an unconditional ceasefire as a necessary precondition for substantive negotiations.

This high-level diplomatic interaction highlights the intricate efforts underway to resolve the conflict that has persisted, impacting the region's stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)