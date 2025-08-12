Left Menu

Trump's Capital Takeover: Policing, Protests, and Power Struggles

President Donald Trump announced a takeover of Washington D.C.'s police department, declaring a public safety emergency and involving the National Guard. Local officials protested, citing a decline in crime rates. The move, part of Trump's tougher crime agenda, includes plans to dismantle homeless encampments amidst widespread criticism.

Updated: 12-08-2025 01:46 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 01:46 IST
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has announced plans to assume control of Washington D.C.'s police department, declaring a public safety emergency. The initiative includes deploying 800 National Guard members, despite city officials reporting a decline in crime rates. This unprecedented move has been met with resistance from local authorities and public protests.

With high-profile officials supporting him, including the Attorney General and Defense Secretary, Trump aims to overhaul law enforcement in the capital, citing a desire to remove homeless encampments and reduce crime. Critics argue that the move fails to address underlying issues, with officials labeling it as unlawful.

Attorney General Pam Bondi will oversee the metro police department as Trump implements his crime-fighting agenda. Local contradicting reports note that crime rates have reached historic lows. The controversial decision draws criticism amidst ongoing debates on Washington's statehood and federal control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

