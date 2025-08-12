Left Menu

Security Tightened at CDC Following Violent Attack on Headquarters

In response to a violent attack on its Atlanta headquarters, the CDC has tightened security and allowed most employees to work from home. The gunman blamed the COVID-19 vaccine for his mental state. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. expressed support for CDC staff and reviewed damaged facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 03:19 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 03:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of a deadly attack on its Atlanta headquarters, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has implemented increased security measures. The incident, which resulted in the deaths of a police officer and the attacker, has prompted the organization to have most employees work remotely this week.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been critical of vaccine policies, visited the site and surveyed the extensive damage. He met with law enforcement and the widow of the fallen officer, emphasizing on social media that workers should not face violence while safeguarding public health.

Authorities reported significant damage, including numerous broken windows and doors. The CDC is collaborating with local and federal agencies to assess threats and repair the premises. Future office attendance will be assessed as agencies ensure stringent safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

