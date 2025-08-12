Security Tightened at CDC Following Violent Attack on Headquarters

In the wake of a deadly attack on its Atlanta headquarters, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has implemented increased security measures. The incident, which resulted in the deaths of a police officer and the attacker, has prompted the organization to have most employees work remotely this week.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been critical of vaccine policies, visited the site and surveyed the extensive damage. He met with law enforcement and the widow of the fallen officer, emphasizing on social media that workers should not face violence while safeguarding public health.

Authorities reported significant damage, including numerous broken windows and doors. The CDC is collaborating with local and federal agencies to assess threats and repair the premises. Future office attendance will be assessed as agencies ensure stringent safety protocols.

