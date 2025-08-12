Tragedy Strikes at Austin Target: A Deadly Day of Gun Violence

In a tragic turn of events, a gunman unleashed gunfire in the bustling parking lot of a Target store in Austin, Texas, leading to the untimely deaths of three individuals. The suspect, described as a man in his 30s with a history of mental health issues, first commandeered a vehicle to escape the crime scene and later wrecked it, forcing him to steal another car from a dealership.

Authorities eventually detained the man in south Austin, approximately 32 kilometers away from the initial scene. The Austin Police and emergency services mourn the loss, as two victims were pronounced dead at the site, with a third succumbing to injuries in the hospital. This incident adds a grim chapter to recent spates of public violence, including a stabbing spree at a Michigan Walmart.

Witnesses grapple with the shock, including Lonnie Lee, who narrowly avoided the chaotic scene by hours. With a Target and adjacent Jiffy Lube sheltering confused civilians, Austin Mayor Kirk Watson condemned the act with stern words, underscoring the profound community impact. As the investigation unfolds, the Austin community remains on edge amid a backdrop of increased violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)