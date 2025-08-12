Left Menu

South Korean Former First Lady Faces Possible Arrest Amid Graft Charges

Kim Keon Hee, South Korea's former first lady, appeared in court facing potential arrest over graft accusations. While also facing charges of bribery and stock fraud, her husband, former President Yoon Suk Yeol, is simultaneously on trial for insurrection. The court's decision is pending.

Updated: 12-08-2025 08:15 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a stunning turn of events, former South Korean First Lady Kim Keon Hee has made a court appearance as authorities deliberate over a special prosecutor's appeal for an arrest warrant. If accepted, this would mark her as the only erstwhile first lady of South Korea to be detained, joining her husband, ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol, in jail. Yoon, who is on trial following an unsuccessful attempt at imposing martial law, continues to deny the charges against him.

Clad in a somber black suit, Kim remained silent as she faced the barrage of reporters outside the courthouse. The allegations leveled against her include stock fraud, bribery, and illegal influence-peddling. Her alleged misconduct extends to wearing an undeclared luxury Van Cleef pendant at a NATO summit, contrary to financial disclosure laws.

Further accusations suggest she accepted extravagant gifts, including Chanel bags and a diamond necklace, from a religious group in exchange for favorable influence. Both Kim and her legal representatives have vociferously denied the veracity of these claims, regarding them as unfounded. The court's ruling, expected by late Tuesday or overnight, could dramatically alter the landscape for both Kim and Yoon, who faces serious charges of insurrection and abuse of power.

