European Leaders Advocate Diplomatic Solutions for Ukraine's Future

In a powerful show of unity, 26 European heads of state and government declared that Ukrainians must have the autonomy to decide their own future. This was clearly outlined in a statement calling for diplomatic resolutions that prioritize both Ukrainian and European interests.

The leaders stressed that effective negotiations can only be conducted if a ceasefire or a reduction in hostilities is first established. Emphasizing the importance of safeguarding crucial security interests, they collectively voiced the necessity for a diplomatic solution.

This comprehensive statement, unveiled on Tuesday, received unanimous support from every EU member nation with one notable exception: Hungary. The Eastern European nation abstained from endorsing the joint declaration.

(With inputs from agencies.)