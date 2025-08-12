Left Menu

European Leaders Advocate Diplomatic Solutions for Ukraine's Future

A joint statement by 26 European leaders emphasizes the need for Ukrainians to freely decide their future. It calls for meaningful negotiations in a ceasefire context, safeguarding Ukraine's and Europe's security interests. Hungary is the only EU country not endorsing the statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 12-08-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 10:33 IST
European Leaders Advocate Diplomatic Solutions for Ukraine's Future
  • Belgium

In a powerful show of unity, 26 European heads of state and government declared that Ukrainians must have the autonomy to decide their own future. This was clearly outlined in a statement calling for diplomatic resolutions that prioritize both Ukrainian and European interests.

The leaders stressed that effective negotiations can only be conducted if a ceasefire or a reduction in hostilities is first established. Emphasizing the importance of safeguarding crucial security interests, they collectively voiced the necessity for a diplomatic solution.

This comprehensive statement, unveiled on Tuesday, received unanimous support from every EU member nation with one notable exception: Hungary. The Eastern European nation abstained from endorsing the joint declaration.

