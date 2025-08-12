Extended Seasonal Ban Aims to Revive Marlborough Sounds Blue Cod Fishery

The Marlborough Sounds blue cod fishery will see a longer annual closure period in a move designed to protect the species and restore population health, Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones has announced. The closure will now run from 1 September to 10 January each year, extending the previous seasonal restrictions and effectively reducing fishing pressure during key months.

Minister Jones said the decision follows ongoing concerns about the sustainability of the blue cod population in the Marlborough Sounds. “Blue cod is a favourite for many fishers and this popularity, as well as other factors, has led to sustainability concerns for the Marlborough Sounds fishery,” he explained. “By extending the seasonal closure, we can give the fishery a better chance to recover while other management measures are assessed.”

Declining Stocks and Earlier Measures

In 2022, commercial catch limits for the blue cod stock (BCO 7) were reduced after scientific research indicated that high fishing pressure was impacting the population. Recognising the seriousness of the issue, an advisory group was established to bring together voices from across the fishing sector. This group has since played a key role in recommending ways to improve the long-term health of the species.

Jones credited the group’s work and the public consultation process for shaping the new measures. “I thank the members for their mahi to protect their local fishery, as well as the public who gave their views,” he said.

Future Sustainability Actions

Looking ahead, officials have been tasked with exploring additional factors affecting blue cod numbers in the Marlborough Sounds, including reduced spawning rates and the survival chances of fish returned to the water after being caught. Recommendations from this work are expected later in the year as part of a broader sustainability package.

Meanwhile, the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) is updating its educational materials for recreational fishers. The focus will be on promoting best practices, including avoiding fishing for blue cod during the closed season and improving release techniques to minimise fish mortality.

A Community Effort

Minister Jones stressed that the recovery of the blue cod population will depend on the combined efforts of government, commercial operators, recreational fishers, and the local community. “Everyone has a role to play,” he said. “By working together, we can ensure that future generations will also enjoy the Marlborough Sounds’ blue cod fishery.”

For more details, visit the MPI consultation page: MPI Blue Cod Review