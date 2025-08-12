Left Menu

Pakistan's Military Claims Major Success in Operation Against Militants

Pakistan's military claimed to have killed 50 Islamist militants in a four-day operation along the Afghanistan border, particularly in Balochistan. This region, critical to Chinese projects, faces challenges from both Islamist militants and separatist insurgents. Independent verification of the death toll remains unavailable, with analysts often questioning such claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 11:08 IST
Pakistan's military announced on Tuesday that it had killed 50 Islamist militants during a four-day operation near the Afghanistan border. The operation took place in Balochistan, an area vital for Chinese infrastructure projects.

The military reported initiating the offensive last Thursday to target both Islamist militants and separatist groups striving for a larger share of the region's mineral wealth.

Independent analysts and militant organizations often claim that the Pakistani army inflates the death tolls, a charge the military denies. Reuters has not been able to independently confirm the reported number of casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

