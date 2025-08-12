High Court Lawyers' Murder Probe Handed to CBI
The Supreme Court has transferred the investigation of the 2021 murder of lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and P V Nagamani in Telangana's Peddapalli district to the CBI. The decision follows a plea by Gattu Kishan Rao, who argued that his son and daughter-in-law were targeted for their activism.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Tuesday shifted the probe into the 2021 murder of lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and P V Nagamani in Telangana's Peddapalli district to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), highlighting the need for further analysis.
Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh presided over the case initiated by Gattu Kishan Rao, who demanded the CBI intervene, suspecting that his son and daughter-in-law were killed due to their legal activism.
The couple, both practicing high court lawyers, were murdered by two assailants in Ramagiri Mandal. Prior to their deaths, they had filed PILs concerning police misconduct, including a high-profile custodial death, drawing increasing pressure and intimidation towards them.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana's Push for 42% Reservation for Backward Classes: A Political Maneuver
KCR Charges Congress with Favoring Neighbors Over Telangana Farmers
Telangana case: Speaker acts as tribunal while deciding pleas for defections, and does not enjoy constitutional immunity, says SC.
Telangana's Push for GST Compliance through Innovation
Massive Sheep Rearing Scam Exposed in Telangana