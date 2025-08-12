Priyanka Gandhi Accuses Israel of Genocide, Condemns Indian Government's Silence
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused Israel of committing genocide and criticized the Indian government's silence on the issue. She highlighted the murder of thousands, including children, and condemned the killing of five Al Jazeera journalists. Gandhi stressed the bravery of journalists who stand up for truth amidst violence.
In a bold denunciation of international indifference, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the Israeli state of committing 'genocide' and criticized the Indian government for its 'silent' stance on the situation in Palestine.
Gandhi pointed out the disastrous impact of the conflict, citing the murder of over 60,000 people, including numerous children, by Israeli forces. She described the circumstances as a humanitarian catastrophe.
Furthermore, Gandhi condemned the targeted killing of five Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza, highlighting the courage of those fighting for truth in a world increasingly dominated by media aligned with power and money.
