Gaza's Educational Collapse: Striving for Survival Amid Conflict

Maha Ali, a student in Gaza, dreams of journalism but is currently focused on survival amid the ongoing conflict. The war has caused significant damage to the region's educational institutions, with many universities and schools destroyed, leaving students like Ali struggling to find food and resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 13:12 IST
Amid the destruction in Gaza, student Maha Ali once dreamed of becoming a journalist. But as conflict continues, she and many others face the harsh reality of hunger and survival. The once-vibrant Islamic University now serves as shelter for displaced individuals, a symbol of the region's educational collapse.

The latest violence has left over 60,000 dead, according to Gaza health authorities, and ravaged much of the territory. Before hostilities, Gaza already suffered poverty and unemployment. Palestinian Education Minister Amjad Barham accuses Israel of intentionally targeting educational sites, exacerbating the crisis.

Israel, in turn, blames Hamas for using civilian structures, like schools, as military bases. Meanwhile, the U.N. reports that nearly all educational facilities in Gaza have been damaged, with 91% needing major repairs or total reconstruction. Students, like Yasmine al-Za'aneen, see their hopes dim amid ongoing violence.

