China Calls for Stability in Global Chip Supply Amid Nvidia Talks

China has urged the United States to ensure the stability of the global chip supply chain, following remarks by former President Trump about allowing Nvidia to sell a modified version of its advanced GPU chip in China. The diplomatic move highlights ongoing tensions in tech trade relations.

Updated: 12-08-2025 13:13 IST
  China
  • China

China's foreign ministry has urged the United States to take concrete measures to ensure the stability and uninterrupted operation of the global chip supply chain. This call for action reflects growing concerns over international tech trade relations.

The appeal comes in response to comments made by former U.S. President Donald Trump, suggesting that he might permit Nvidia, a leading American technology company, to sell a scaled-down version of its advanced GPU chip in China. The potential sale underscores the delicate balance in tech diplomacy between the two superpowers.

The situation highlights the critical nature of technology in global economic interactions and the importance of collaborative international efforts to maintain a steady supply of key components in the industry.



