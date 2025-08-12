China Calls for Stability in Global Chip Supply Amid Nvidia Talks

China's foreign ministry has urged the United States to take concrete measures to ensure the stability and uninterrupted operation of the global chip supply chain. This call for action reflects growing concerns over international tech trade relations.

The appeal comes in response to comments made by former U.S. President Donald Trump, suggesting that he might permit Nvidia, a leading American technology company, to sell a scaled-down version of its advanced GPU chip in China. The potential sale underscores the delicate balance in tech diplomacy between the two superpowers.

The situation highlights the critical nature of technology in global economic interactions and the importance of collaborative international efforts to maintain a steady supply of key components in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)