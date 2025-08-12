Left Menu

Maharashtra Cabinet Boosts Security and Connectivity

The Maharashtra cabinet approved the recruitment of 15,000 police personnel, along with Viability Gap Funding for the Solapur-Pune-Mumbai route. Additionally, the cabinet relaxed norms for guarantors of loans under Social Justice department schemes.

Updated: 12-08-2025 13:14 IST
The Maharashtra cabinet has made significant strides with the approval to recruit 15,000 police personnel, enhancing the state's security infrastructure, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

In a move to improve connectivity, the cabinet sanctioned Viability Gap Funding for the Solapur-Pune-Mumbai route, aiming to bolster travel and commerce.

Furthermore, the cabinet eased the norms for guarantors of loans under schemes by public sector undertakings, part of the Social Justice department, to facilitate greater financial inclusivity.

