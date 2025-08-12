Left Menu

Punjab's Land Victory: BJP Celebrates Repeal of Land Pooling Policy

The Punjab BJP, led by working president Ashwani Sharma, celebrated the withdrawal of the state's land pooling policy as a victory for farmers. Sharma credited party protests for pressuring the government to reverse a policy criticized as 'looting.' Accusations were made against AAP leaders for prioritizing interests outside Punjab.

Punjab's Land Victory: BJP Celebrates Repeal of Land Pooling Policy
Punjab BJP celebrated the withdrawal of the land pooling policy, declaring it a triumph for farmers and laborers. Working President Ashwani Sharma attributed the reversal to the pressure exerted by the party's persistent protests against the policy.

Sharma criticized AAP leaders, claiming they manipulated the policy to exploit Punjab while operating from Delhi. Efforts to acquire no land without a fight culminated in this significant rollback.

The annulment followed the Punjab and Haryana High Court's interim stay, emphasizing hasty implementation without socio-environmental considerations. The government's reversal promises to annul any actions under the policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

