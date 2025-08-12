Tragic Demise on Nashik's Tracks

Tragedy struck in Ghoti town of Maharashtra's Nashik district when a couple died by suicide, throwing themselves before a train, police reported on Tuesday.

The event unfolded on August 6, involving Dinesh Devidas Sawant, 38, and Bhagyashree Sawant, 33, near the railway lines at Prachitray Temple.

The couple, childless since their 2013 marriage, was cremated after due formalities. Authorities have filed the case as an accidental death.

(With inputs from agencies.)