Tragic Demise on Nashik's Tracks
A couple in Maharashtra's Nashik district committed suicide by jumping in front of a train. The incident occurred on August 6, in Ghoti town, involving Dinesh Devidas Sawant and his wife Bhagyashree. The couple, married since 2013 and without children, was cremated the following day.
Tragedy struck in Ghoti town of Maharashtra's Nashik district when a couple died by suicide, throwing themselves before a train, police reported on Tuesday.
The event unfolded on August 6, involving Dinesh Devidas Sawant, 38, and Bhagyashree Sawant, 33, near the railway lines at Prachitray Temple.
The couple, childless since their 2013 marriage, was cremated after due formalities. Authorities have filed the case as an accidental death.
