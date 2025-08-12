EU Stands Firm on Ukraine Amid Trump's Diplomatic Challenges

European Union leaders have called for a ceasefire in Ukraine, underscoring the nation's right to self-determination ahead of a crucial meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The EU aims to ensure that any negotiations safeguard Ukraine's and Europe's security interests.

Kyiv and its European partners are concerned that Trump, seeking to forge business ties with Moscow, may inadvertently reward Russian aggression by offering territorial concessions. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticized EU leaders, suggesting an EU-Russia summit to directly engage with Moscow.

While Ukraine has made incremental military gains in the Sumy region, retaking some villages, the looming Trump-Putin summit in Alaska raises fears of U.S. prioritizing narrow interests over the security of European allies and Ukraine's territorial integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)