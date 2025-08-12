Left Menu

China's Aggressive Move: Anti-Dumping Duties on Canadian Canola

China's announcement of a 75.8% anti-dumping duty on Canadian canola escalates the trade dispute with Canada, affecting a significant economic relationship. The move impacts Canada's exports and opens opportunities for Australia. It also coincides with an anti-dumping investigation into Canadian pea starch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 14:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a fresh escalation of the trade dispute between China and Canada, China declared on Tuesday a provisional anti-dumping duty of 75.8% on Canadian canola imports. This measure is part of a year-long conflict that originated when Canada imposed tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports in August of last year.

Canola, also known as rapeseed, is predominantly imported by China from Canada. Analysts are predicting significant ramifications for Canadian exporters, with one Singapore-based oilseed trader remarking that the high deposit is effectively barring Canadian canola imports. Meanwhile, China's Zhengzhou rapeseed meal futures witnessed a 3% drop, marking their steepest decline since June.

While the move strains diplomatic ties, it also presents opportunities for other nations, particularly Australia, which may regain access to China's market. Alongside this, China has begun an anti-dumping investigation into Canadian pea starch imports, signaling further tensions in the bilateral trade relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

